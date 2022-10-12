Thomas Elias

Democrats like to say they will probably need to flip three or more current California Republican seats in the House of Representatives in order to hang onto their current slim majority.

Prior to the June Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson decision eliminating any federal right to abortion, for any reason, it was conventional wisdom to believe they had little chance of doing that.

But things changed overnight with the anti-abortion ruling, giving Democrats a far better chance. One supposed harbinger is August’s 59-41 percent vote in normally Republican Kansas against removing abortion rights from that state’s constitution.

