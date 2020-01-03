Stacy Torres: OK, Boomer? Kids these days? Why generational warfare gets us nowhere

It's that time of year, when most luckier-than-me journalists are on vacation and your news is filled up with 2019-in-review articles about the Top 10 music releases you've never heard (what exactly is Afro Malaysian fusion surf punk, anyway?) and the Top 10 movies you haven't seen yet. But when the going gets tough, the tough don't look back, they look forward. I've already been thinking ahead for 2020 because the daily dreamland surrounding our impeachable 45th president has helped us avoid contemplating the worst that's yet to come.