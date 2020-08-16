Shoukat Ali: Family businesses may be lost without more fixes to AB 5

GUEST COMMENTARY So, what do you do when you encounter a rattlesnake? If you are hiking, Dr. Taylor recommends that you freeze, back away, and walk around the snake, keeping 5-10 feet away. If the snake is in your yard, do not try to deal with it yourself. Dr. Taylor is on call 24/7. “Let a professional handle it.” For a fee, she will come to your house and capture the snake, then release it back into the wild.