The untold magnificence of a valley covered with carpets of radiant colors during the annual seasonal changes didn't happen by chance. Three pioneers who came to the valley during the early part of the 20th century were directly responsible for making the Santa Maria Valley world famous in the flower seed industry.
During the early 1920s, when the Waller-Franklin Seed Company was already a giant in the industry, a Scotsman by the name of Macdonald came to work for the seed company and proceeded to make his own history in the flower seed business.
William Macdonald, born in Scotland in 1883, came to the United States in 1912 and worked for a seed company in New York City for two years. When the Canadian Pacific Railroad began publishing colorful advertisements in the New York newspapers, enticing people to come to beautiful British Columbia, young Macdonald decided to make the move.
However, not being particularly impressed with British Columbia he moved on to Helena, Montana where he obtained work at the State Nursery and was able to send for his Irish sweetheart, Ellen Kierann, who was then working at Harrah's in London.
When Ellen arrived in the United States in 1914 the two were married in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Macdonalds lived in Helena until 1919, when William decided to move Ellen and their two young children, Eileen and Jim, to Waterloo, Iowa where their son, Bill, was born. From Iowa they moved to Texas, both moves having been made within a two-year period.
In 1921, when the Waller-Franklin Seed Company was gaining prominence in the flower seed industry, Macdonald decided to move his family to Guadalupe where he worked for the giant seed company until he and three partners formed the Macdonald Seed Company on Bonita Road, near the Bonita School.
With four work horses, one tractor and four employees, the company began farming 100 acres of leased land located on the east side of Bonita Road. However, as the company grew, the need for additional land became apparent. A few years later, the company leased an additional 160 acres on the west side of the Bonita School.
In 1929, when Macdonald built a three-bedroom house at 301 E. Tunnell St. for the unheard of amount at the time of 5,000, the children attended schools in town.
Between 1950 and 1953, the Macdonald Seed Company was leasing 3,000 acres of land and was one of the five largest flower seed companies in the world, along with the Waller-Franklin Seed Company. The remaining three top flower seed companies were located in Lompoc.
In January of 1955, Macdonald, an active member of the Kiwanis Club, was killed in an auto accident while driving three other members to attend a meeting in Ventura. Another passenger was also killed while the other two passengers suffered serious injuries.
Macdonald's beloved Ellen had passed away on December 25, 1951.
After William Macdonald's death, his three children took over the flower seed business and continued operating it until 1963 when the sales of flower seeds tumbled and the family decided to liquidate the business.
William Macdonald, served as Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Club. During his term in office, the Club sponsored a dental clinic for the city's needy children, and a Key Club (a Junior Kiwanis Club) was established at the Santa Maria High School.
Both William and Nellie Ellen Macdonald are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.