The untold magnificence of a valley covered with carpets of radiant colors during the annual seasonal changes didn't happen by chance. Three pioneers who came to the valley during the early part of the 20th century were directly responsible for making the Santa Maria Valley world famous in the flower seed industry.

During the early 1920s, when the Waller-Franklin Seed Company was already a giant in the industry, a Scotsman by the name of Macdonald came to work for the seed company and proceeded to make his own history in the flower seed business.

William Macdonald, born in Scotland in 1883, came to the United States in 1912 and worked for a seed company in New York City for two years. When the Canadian Pacific Railroad began publishing colorful advertisements in the New York newspapers, enticing people to come to beautiful British Columbia, young Macdonald decided to make the move.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0