Scott Martelle: Immigration detention centers could be the next pandemic hot spot

It was only a matter of time - a health worker at an immigrant detention center in New Jersey has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after falling ill. So far, officials say, they have seen no evidence that it has spread, but we know how that story is going to play out.

On any given day the federal government has more than 50,000 people in detention as they await deportation hearings. Conditions in some cases are deplorable, and the notion that they might be able to stay a safe distance away from each other and their jailers is laughable.

Yet the government insists on keeping them locked up, even people who have been convicted of no crimes and are merely suspected of being in the country illegally - a civil infraction in most cases. And we're forcing them to live in conditions that risk their lives.

Our jails and prisons are dangerous places during a pandemic, where inmates are "virtually defenseless" against the virus. "In jails especially - where quarters are cramped, inmate turnover is high, and thousands of people are admitted each day - it is only a matter of time before an infected person who does not yet show symptoms enters one of these locked institutions. And once the virus enters such a confined space, it will spread."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}