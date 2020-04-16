Scott Martelle: California's plan to save Joshua trees is good for more than just U2 fans

About 40% of the Joshua trees' existing habitat is on private land, where the development of housing tracts, shopping centers, roads, renewable energy facilities and other power-related projects threaten the trees' survival. A protected status wouldn't stop development completely, but it means that projects must be weighed against whether they might damage the trees or their habitat.

Many cities and counties already have laws barring removal of Joshua trees, which is also forbidden in the Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve. The broader designation would help protect the trees elsewhere.

Of course, none of these measures will top the bigger threat - climate change - but they could give the trees some help surviving as the world works on limiting global warming.

The state acted on a petition submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity after the Trump administration bizarrely determined that Joshua trees - which may not survive the century - were OK for now.

The center argued that the Joshua trees aren't in imminent threat of extinction, but they face a deeply challenging future and are "likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future" without special protection and better management.