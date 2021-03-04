“Man's attitude toward nature is today critically important simply because we have now acquired a fateful power to alter and destroy nature. But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.”
Words spoken by environmentalist Rachel Carson soon before her death in 1964, recorded in a CBS documentary on her prophetic book, Silent Spring. (Natural Resources Defense Council, August of 2015, https://www.nrdc.org/stories/story-silent-spring)
On Feb. 21 of this year, the United Nations Environmental Program released a report on the state of our planet’s environment titled: Making Peace with Nature. (https://www.unep.org/resources/making-peace-nature)
The report is an alarming study of humanity’s faltering effort to counter climate change and remediate its ever-deepening devastation on global society and life itself. The report explores numerous interlinking aspects of human activity impacting the biosphere that sustains our species: economies, technology, cultures, governments, agriculture and food sources, water sources and drought, energy, disease, and growth in human population.
Making Peace with Nature offers humanity a way forward to save itself and its co-lifeforms. It organizes its blueprint for survival under the tension between two divergent paths: humanity’s transforming of nature (leading to self-destruction) vs. humanity’s transforming of its relationship with nature (leading to a sustainable future).
In a way, I find the UN’s prescription for human survival to be old news. Making Peace with Nature articulates a maxim held long ago by ancient peoples. The maxim was handed down to me by my parents, but not in so many words.
When I was 10, my father convinced my mother to move further away from his workplace so our family could live in the country. My parents purchased a 10-acre property that had formerly been a farm started 150 years before we moved onto it. I ran amok on it as a boy. It was wild with a swamp and a wooded hillside full of maples, ash trees, birches, cedars, and pines.
I remember surprising a white-tailed buck in our woods, and walking up within a few feet of a great blue heron near our swamp, and hearing bullfrogs during summer dusks and honking Canadian geese passing overhead in late fall and early spring. We also shared our property with muskrats, raccoons, milk snakes, dragonflies, salamanders, and mallard ducks. We drew water from our own well.
All this is why my parents bought and loved the land I grew up on.
My father died suddenly when he was only 46 and I was 17. This was a confounding experience for me. Not only did I miss him, but I had lost the opportunity to have some important conversations with him — especially to tell him how I so admired and loved him.
My father is buried on a hill down the road from my former home. (My mother was also buried there many decades later.) The cemetery dates back to the 1760s. Countless times I visited the grave, usually near sunset, to speak with my father and say things I never got to tell him when he was alive. You can see our old house and all 10 acres from the gravesite.
With the help of my parents, I learned something important by exploring those 10 acres: that the land I grew up on never really belonged to my family -- nor does it really belong to the family that holds its deed today.
I discovered instead, what it means for “people to belong to the land.” That’s the truth that lies at the heart of Making Peace with Nature, and the reality that must guide us to save ourselves and our world.