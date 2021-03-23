I would like to announce that I have accepted an offer of employment with another school district for the 2021-22 school year, and have also submitted a letter of resignation to the board of education that will take effect on June 30, 2021.
It has been my privilege to serve our students, staff and community as superintendent of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District for the past eight years.
I would also like to thank the staff for the tremendous amount of hard work that they put forth daily to create such an outstanding school district for our students. Thanks also to our parent community, and our Valley community in general, for their unfailing support of our schools.
This last year in particular has found us on a journey we never could have imagined, but we have persevered. What’s more, we’ll be better for it on the other side.
There are many reasons to be hopeful for our students’ future. As of today, the fiscal health of our district is in its best shape in more than a decade. There is new leadership at both Refugio High School and Santa Ynez High School. There are district-provided, on-campus mental health services for all students. Planning is well underway for online learning options for students next year and even more so into the future, along with 1:1 computing for all students (a computer for every student).
We’ve learned much about education from the COVID era that will greatly improve how, and what, instruction is delivered to our students. Truly, the world now awaits them.
Upon reflecting over the past eight years, there have certainly been opportunities for success. I would be remiss if I did not thank again the Valley voters for passing Measure K in 2016, the first district bond measure in a generation. Know that the $14.7 million in Measure K funds have been leveraged to bring an additional $12.3 million to our school district.
Campus improvements will continue. Both modernization and new construction is being planned for several years into the future and a new project is already underway for a December 2021 construction start that will provide a state-of-the-art, culinary arts experience for the next generation of students. A new central kitchen will support better nutrition and food quality for everyone.
COVID-19 has been the most significant challenge in our district’s 125-year history. It has dearly cost many in our community. Thanks to some amazing work on the part of our staff, SYHS has been the only public high school in Santa Barbara County that has been open for on-campus instruction for months.
It has taken a team effort to achieve these things. It is only when a group of individuals come together for the same cause, our students, that great things can be accomplished. The future will certainly have its own challenges, but there is much to be hopeful about.
There is still much work before us between now and June 30. We will get it done. We must. Our students are counting on us. The timing of my announcement is intended to provide the board of education ample opportunity to begin the selection process for finding the best-qualified superintendent to continue leading the district into the future.
I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve you. I wish everyone the utmost success in the future.