The American people spoke loud and clear in the November election — we will not stand efforts to undermine access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance coverage.
I met with a young woman from Lompoc last year named Baylee, who was diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at 14 and whose family depends on access to insurance coverage to afford her life-saving medication.
Without the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) protections, Baylee’s parents would face $27,000 a month in prescription drug costs to keep Baylee healthy.
The ACA gave individuals like Baylee and her parents greater peace of mind knowing an insurance provider could not deny them health insurance coverage simply because of a pre-existing health condition.
Republican leadership has held over 50 votes to repeal or amend the ACA since its inception. The decision for me to vote against their efforts was always easy.
This president has talked a big game about maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions, but his administration and Republican leadership have tried to weaken the ACA and its protections.
For example, the president has directed the Justice Department to not defend protections for pre-existing conditions in a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. If Texas is successful, it will have devastating effects for everyone living with a pre-existing condition across the country.
Thankfully, the ACA is here to stay. Californians can and should take advantage of this diverse and affordable insurance market. You have until Jan. 15 to sign up through Covered California, our state’s insurance marketplace.
A broken leg can cost up to $7,500. In the event of a serious illness or accident, the average three-day hospital stay can cost $30,000. Health insurance can help protect you from these astronomical out-of-pocket costs.
That protection is more affordable than most people think. Most individuals qualify for financial assistance, and most people in 2017 found plans with premiums between $5 and $100 per month.
I encourage you to visit www.coveredca.com, to see if you qualify for financial help and compare the different plan options, or simply renew the plan you already have.
The time-frame for open enrollment has been cut in half this year, leaving Americans with just six weeks total to find a health insurance plan for themselves and their families for 2019.
The administration also has slashed the outreach budget by a whopping 90 percent, pulled out of coordination with state and local officials to provide health fairs and walk-throughs to help Americans enroll, and removed any reference to the ACA on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.
This is a deliberate, coordinated effort to weaken the ACA’s reach and impact, the latest iteration of the president’s policy to “let Obamacare fail.”
The ACA has its faults, but undermining access to care and pushing more people into junk insurance plans that provide inadequate coverage is not the solution. Congress must work across the aisle to improve our health-care system and bring down costs.
That is why I have joined with a bipartisan group of colleagues to craft smart, bipartisan legislation that would stabilize the insurance markets and keep out-of-pocket payments down. These proposals include mandatory funding for cost-sharing reduction payments and creation of a permanent reinsurance program.
I am also working to pass HR 1307 to create a public insurance option under the ACA and provide much-needed competition with the private industry to bring down insurance costs.
We need to spread the word to Central Coast residents that there is just one more month to find peace of mind with an insurance plan that works for them and their families. Don’t miss the Jan. 15 deadline. I encourage you to enroll or renew your plan today.