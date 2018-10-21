As a newcomer to the Lompoc community, I have been amazed at the warmth and acceptance I have felt. It is a truly amazing place, a fact that is underscored by the many teachers, administrators, school board members and friends I have met who are multi-generation Lompoc families.
As a dad of a Cabrillo High School student, I feel compelled to share some thoughts on Measure E and why our kids deserve so much better.
The Lompoc Unified School District has an incredible group of people working hard for kids every day to do the best with what we have. Our techs have spent summers piecing together networks, running cables in 40-year-old conduits, stretching every dollar they can to get the most out of a budget that doesn’t come close to addressing the needs of our classrooms and students.
We have almost 200 classrooms without a wireless access point, high school classes sharing nine-year-old laptops between entire departments, classrooms that have to carry Chromebooks across campus so they can use a class set, and an aging infrastructure that is not ready to carry our campuses or students where they need to go in the future.
Our IT Department is full of true heroes spending their day making sure our students — your kids — have access to information that is critical for them in the 21st century.
But Lompoc schools are in a cycle of patching up our classrooms and you can’t keep patching our schools much longer. Unfortunately, I feel that sometimes we get caught up in things that are a distraction from what we are supposed to be doing, standing up for our kids and doing everything we can to give them every opportunity to ensure their success. We can’t put ourselves in a position where we aren't able to create a plan to help our students because of the distractions that are all around us.
This is a special election, a chance to show our kids how much we truly care for them, and I am writing this to plead with every member of our community who vows to vote against Measure E to take a tour of our schools. I challenge you to spend some time looking at what we have let Lompoc schools become, then I encourage you to vote “yes” on Measure E, and if you are able to, make sure we are prudent with your money by becoming a member of the Bond Oversight Committee to help make sure those funds are well spent.
We all need to be focused on what is best for kids and remember that in the end, we are the voice and example for our kids.
I will be paying for these bonds too, and I really don’t like paying taxes, but our kids deserve so much more. I wish I could give them what they really need, that we didn’t have to levy taxes in our community to get there, but I guarantee of all of the taxes you will pay this year, you will never regret the small amount you are paying to help our kids.
Stand strong for our kids and show them how much you care. Vote “yes” on Measure E with me.