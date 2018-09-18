I was disappointed with a recent guest commentary, “Cat Canyon oil plan has many flaws,” authored by “a geologist working in environmental consulting.”
While I anticipated seeing some new insights provided by the author, what followed was little more than a melange of the shopworn and oft-repeated arguments against the project. No new evidence was presented, only a litany of what-ifs and dire warnings of perils that have previously been voiced by opponents of the projects.
One foundational flaw in the writer’s argument is her reference to the environmental impact report recently released by the county. In fact, the EIR has not yet been released as it is still in preparation. What has been released is the draft EIR which was recently presented by the Petroleum Division of the county’s Planning Department for public comment in preparation for final refinement by the Planning Department. As such, it is still under review and development pending release of the final EIR.
The author, in an apparent effort to alarm readers, enumerates various descriptions of potential adverse events, which are used in the EIR process to determine classes of impacts.
Another significant flaw is the author’s reference to “ERG’s plans to include a 3.5-mile-long gas pipeline to power large steam injection engines …”
First, that pipeline is simply a replacement of an existing four-inch line from a Southern California Gas Co. vault near Highway 135 in Los Alamos to ERG’s Los Alamos and vineyards leases with a new eight-inch line built to current safety standards. A more significant error is the author’s statement regarding “large steam-injection engines.” In fact, there are no such engines. Steam is produced with steam generators that use technology similar to your home water heater, albeit more powerful. The expanded steam then provides all the pressure necessary to power its downhole excursion to the production zone.
This erroneous “large steam-injection engines” charge looks suspiciously similar to one in a recently-published letter from a former architect of Measure P, the anti-oil measure that was rejected by county voters in 2014.
The author’s greatest inaccuracy comes with the statement “the Santa Maria groundwater basin, which lies directly above the Monterey formation.” Apparently, the geologist/author overlooked or chose to ignore Figure 5 in the Geologic Section of the Draft EIR, which clearly indicates the freshwater aquifer is separated from the Monterey formation by 500-1,500 feet of the Foxen and Upper Sisquoc Section, and 1,500-5,000 feet of the Sisquoc Oil Sands before the upper limit of the Monterey formation is reached. I would submit that separation by 2,000 feet or more of impermeable rock is not the same as “directly above.”
In the end, the author provided no new contribution to the argument. The facts remain — these Cat Canyon projects will use safe and proven technology to provide badly-needed energy to California residents and well-paying jobs and tax revenue so greatly needed by local residents and governments.