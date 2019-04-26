* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. Still to come is “Harry’s House” at GIV, another unique home for seniors in their time of need. For more information go to www.Rona Barrett Foundation.org or write to info@ronabarrettfoundation.org.