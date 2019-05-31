* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Well folks, I feel a lot like Rocky Balboa right about now. Out of nowhere I got sucker-punched by a formidable adversary – pneumonia. Yes, it…

Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.