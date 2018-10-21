The City Council bent over backward to accommodate the cannabis industry. Some council members have publicly stated they believe the taxes generated from cannabis sales will help rescue the ailing city budget.
To their credit, they created standards at least equal to state requirements, and required city-issued licenses for each operation.
Despite these requirements, they allocated no money to enforce the rules. Fees generated from license applications only covered the application process and issuing an initial occupancy permit.
Sales taxes are on the ballot as Measure D, aka, taxes on commercial cannabis business activities. The assumption is that licensed businesses would pay sales taxes that would be added to the General Fund for an ongoing compliance program.
But, how much tax will be collected if cannabis is being sold daily without any permit or license in Lompoc? More than a dozen cannabis dispensaries are advertised on the internet within the city. To my knowledge, none of these outfits have even applied for a delivery license as required by the Business and Professions Code, and street-corner sales continue unabated.
To make matters worse, if the locations indicated on the website are correct, these dispensaries are operated out of several residential neighborhoods in town. Even though the council only permitted this type of business in the commercial and industrial areas of the city, the operators simply ignored the rules while the council twiddles its collective thumbs.
We shouldn’t be surprised. More than one council member advocates a free-market environment, and any effort by three council members to request that the staff do something about all the illegal activity in town has not, and likely will not occur anytime soon. One councilman has publicly stated he saw a grow of “nearly 100 plants” in a residential neighborhood while walking but didn’t bother reporting it to the police.
With this type of attitude prevailing, non-permitted cannabis distributors are being given a free pass by Lompoc elected officials. When I asked city officials why these operations could continue to exist unabated, the answer was they had prioritized combating homeless issues and gang crime. Prioritizing enforcement efforts makes sense because the council cut nine authorized police officer positions to balance the budget.
Unless either police or code enforcement intervention occurs soon those cannabis dealers who dutifully followed the proper process and paid their application fees won’t enjoy much profit from their investment. Considering the high number of low-income customers in our city, they will simply buy the cheapest product.
Even if they want some high-end product, all they have to do is go online and follow some simple instructions to place an order and it will be delivered to their door.
Memo to those of you who spent the money and time to fill out applications, go through the background checks and are willing to upgrade manufacturing and retail spaces to meet the security and building/fire code standards: You should be putting pressure on the City Council to protect your business interests by shutting down the illegal cannabis trade in Lompoc, otherwise you have wasted your time and money.
For the rest of us, we have no voice in this matter. The people we elected to protect our safety and health have no interest in our well-being or enforcing the rules they put in place to regulate this new industry.