Two mid-term City Council members are competing for the chance to be our mayor. Which has the best ideas for our future?
In a recent forum, Jim Mosby claimed he has been an advocate for full public access to government decision-making and transparency, fiscal responsibility and a thorough vetting of dense staff reports on complex subjects.
A thorough vetting of dense staff reports is important. In the same forum he said the last budget netted $2 million in raises for public safety officers in the city. The approved 2017-19 budget indicates a $373,000 decrease in personnel compensation from the 2015-17 budget for the public safety component. Apparently, he isn’t as good at vetting as he claims.
Although Mosby is a big fan of transparency in government, he is rather secretive about his own plans. His campaign website is totally devoid of any platform, political agenda, who his advisory team is, or any other helpful information for voters. So much for transparency.
Mosby supports increasing the city's housing stock through annexation of the Bailey Avenue corridor. Currently seven projects — 730 housing units — have been approved, but are in limbo. Developers commit to building soon, then sell the undeveloped project to others.
He has told the Record he would like to develop a stronger partnership with nearby Vandenberg Air Force Base. But Vandenberg officials have an aggressive anti-drug program. For contractors it can mean immediate termination, and for military members it can mean a court martial and expulsion from the military for cannabis use.
Both he and his opponent supported robust, open-market cannabis sales in the city. This isn’t any way to build a stronger partnership with either Vandenberg or the Bureau of Prisons.
Jenelle Osborne, the other candidate, has a different style and approach. She asks fact-based, direct questions and listens intently to the answers. She is organized and doesn’t waste time on frivolous pursuits.
Osborne’s campaign website is a robust representation of her platform, her campaign team, biography and most importantly, her philosophy toward the job of mayor. She has no problem being open and frank about her plans for the city, a refreshing quality. Here is a sample:
“Cities are like gardens. They grow when cared for, but wither when no one invests time and resources. Lompoc hasn’t been nurtured for a long time. Lompoc has much potential, but our city needs leaders dedicated to making it better. A better place to be, to live, to visit, to do business and to raise our families. A city that hears and makes good on what the citizens of Lompoc want their community to be.”
Lompoc has a saturation of low-income housing projects developed by nonprofit organizations. Currently 76 of every 100 available multi-family rental units are occupied by low-income tenants. These projects contribute nothing to the General Fund or school district bond measures.
So, making Lompoc a better place to live will be a challenge. Mosby’s contribution has been the unappealing and vacant commercial and rental properties he manages.
Osborne faces another challenge. If she wins and the current council majority prevails over challengers, they will appoint a new council member to fill her unexpired term. The resistance they used against Mayor Lingl will stiffen and Osborne probably will get little or no support for her agenda.
Make Lompoc great again. Jenelle Osborne has the most transparent agenda and the best ideas, but she needs new council members to support her in November.