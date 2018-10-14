The Senate hearings that eventually confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court brought out the raw emotions of a nation that feeds on 24/7 media coverage. We were bombarded with hard-news stories that weren’t supported by facts. Innuendo seemed to rule the press rooms.
Journalism in America suffered in the process. Family bonds were divided, and friendships lost as ill-informed people tried to make their case either for or against the nominee by relying on faulty news reports and blog postings laced with inaccuracies and comparisons to unrelated events of the past.
To recap, Democrats declared before a candidate was named that they would not support anyone President Trump nominated, and they vigorously stuck to their word.
As the hearings progressed they tried to undermine his credentials as a judge. Failing to find anything of substance in his judicial record, they reverted to scurrilous attacks to undermine his character. A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, informed two politicians, one of whom was Sen. Dianne Feinstein, that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh while in high school.
The senator withheld the information until the last minute to delay the process.
Even though the alleged victim had a strong desire to remain out of the limelight, which is a courtesy for victims in sexual assault cases, she was forced into the public arena by heartless Democrats who felt that her testimony would prove the death blow to Kavanaugh’s’ nomination.
Her testimony under oath wasn’t credible. Witnesses she said could corroborate her story said under oath that they didn’t remember any of the events she described. Undaunted, Democrats found other women who told equally false and malicious accounts of encounters with the nominee.
The Republican majority, though skeptical of her claims, recommended referral to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which President Trump quickly directed. The FBI found the same thing the Senate did — the event couldn’t be corroborated by anyone.
Sensing imminent defeat, Rep. Maxine Waters urged mobs to confront Republican senators and their families in public spaces, such as restaurants, elevators, movie theaters and even their homes.
Liberal activists followed Waters’ direction and mobbed the Senate office building and screamed their taunts at hapless senators in crowded hallways and public places. The ever-present media hyped the drama trying to lend legitimacy to mob rule.
So, what did we learn? The most important lesson here is that Democrats seem willing to resort to any measure necessary to undermine the current administration. It doesn’t matter if people’s personal lives are destroyed in the process or even if the allegations are true.
Folks writing letters and commentaries to the Record and other news organizations supported these women’s accounts even though sworn testimony, given under the penalty of perjury, proved beyond a reasonable doubt that these women weren’t telling the truth.
The other lesson is that private citizens and news organizations should avoid hypothesizing until all the evidence has been vetted by professionals who know how to ask questions under oath to get the answers before they comment. Trying to join the fray before we have all the answers just gets us all overheated without producing a good result.
Lastly, for all you families who got caught up in this, chill out. Your family is the only thing you can count on in life, and political fights aren’t worth losing the bond that exists between brother and sister, or parents and their children or grandchildren.