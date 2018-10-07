On Sept. 18 during a City Council meeting, John Linn, speaking on behalf of the Motorsports Committee of the Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation and Pool Foundation stated that a claim by several citizens that “over $600,000 of your tax dollars were wasted on the Motorsports Park” was false. The committee was correct.
I was named as one of those saying it. I admit I was wrong and would like to set the record straight.
Linn said that to date “the city had received $237,025 in reimbursements from the state Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund Grant Program.” The LVPRPF paid the remaining $176,059 as part of their agreement with the city, which is consistent with a staff report.
The Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund awards grants to eligible off-road recreation projects. Money for this fund is derived from gas taxes, OHV registration fees, entrance fees to state-run off-road areas and interest on deposited funds.
The state assumes that 10 percent of all the fuel purchased in California is used exclusively for off-road use and taxes it at 36 cents a gallon. Thus, every time you fill up, 10 percent of the tax you pay goes to fund grants and is public money.
Linn also stated that I had been critical of this project. I was. The motorsports committee had agreed to “build, operate and maintain” the project.
I wrote that the grant and the impossible dream should be abandoned for many reasons. One was that the earnings projections by project proponents were grossly inflated. For example, they were projecting a sustained attendance of 1,100 participants and 280 room rentals a week, 52 weeks a year just for one-day events.
On Nov. 9, 2015. the Federal Aviation Administration sent an email to the city expressing this concern: “We received information that the financial projections for the project do not provide enough financing to fulfill all the capital needs of the project and then provide financing for the operating costs of the Center …”
The other was because on Oct. 25, 2016, the FAA emailed saying, “We advised the city that the proposed Motorsport Center was a viable project so long as it did not displace the skydiving operation at LPC (Lompoc airport). … Rather than leave the skydiving operation untouched, the Motorsport Center proponents developed a design concept that would have an impact on the airport skydiving operation. If the city wishes to pursue relocation of the parachute drop zone, we shall expect the skydiving operation to be appropriately accommodated with a new drop zone that provides a safe and suitable landing area for skydivers.”
The skydive operation couldn’t be moved because there were no other “safe and suitable landing areas” within a reasonable distance, so the project would not be approved by the FAA.
The other aspect of this project that concerned me was that 75 acres of river frontage would be needed to offset loses of habitat caused by this project. The costs for acquisition and sustained maintenance would be significant.
The Motorsports Committee and Linn have been in total denial concerning why this project failed. Why they persist in perusing this project is a question on many people’s minds.
Now, after several years, Linn finally acknowledged that $237,025 of taxpayer money and $176,059 obtained from donors to the LVPRPF was wasted. I guess wasting almost a quarter-million in tax money and $176,000 in community donations isn’t as bad as the $600,000 that I thought it was.