The three members of the Lompoc City Council who have consistently voted together on almost every issue have some explaining to do.
It was clear early on they did not support Mayor Bob Lingl, and they would maintain a resistance posture as pay-back for their twice-defeated hero John Linn in landslide votes.
So, we must ask ourselves, with a block vote to govern and Jim Mosby as their quasi-leader, what have they done to improve Lompoc in the last four years?
Not much, unless you consider cutting the number police officers, hampering code-enforcement activities, skirting laws designed to protect children, the shabby appearance of most city parks, and that they gave voters of Lompoc no voice on service cuts as accomplishments.
During a routine budget status update they supported a hiring freeze for the Police Department. The result was an unexplained increase in violent crime. It may only be a coincidence that the police chief had to disband the gang enforcement unit and reassign officers to patrol duties.
Code-enforcement programs are how a city maintains its positive image to outsiders. If the place looks bad, potential new businesses and new residents will look elsewhere. But these three would like to reduce code-enforcement efforts primarily because one of them has accumulated scores of code enforcement complaints.
During discussions on whether to follow state law and maintain a 600-foot cannabis buffer zone around youth activities, they ignored the pleas of public speakers and the advice of the City Attorney and allowed cannabis outlets to locate near where children congregate for wholesome activities.
Then there are our shabby parks. Under their leadership, parks staff has been cut so deeply the department is unable to maintain parks, even with the help of prisoners from the federal prison. One major event that brought substantial revenue to city coffers has cancelled all future events. An event to help the hospital foundation was also cancelled.
Lastly, and most importantly they adamantly refused to allow voters to even consider temporary sales-tax increases to help alleviate service cuts. In their discussions one of them said “he didn’t think voters would approve a tax increase.”
Elected officials are supposed to represent the views of all the citizens in the city. When they have a serious issue like major budget cuts that impact public safety and the serviceability of our parks, and there is an opportunity to allow the public to help with the decision-making process, they should do so.
If, as one council member guessed, the public won’t support it, then at least they were involved in the decision. The next budget will result in even more cuts, $1.2 million if estimates made a few months ago are accurate, and even more services will be trimmed.
Jim Mosby wants to be mayor. His track record as a leader is lackluster. Endless questions and the data he uses to support them lack merit when evaluated by independent analysis and his mostly vacant commercial properties are indicative of his decision-making ability.
The challengers for Districts 2 and 3 — Robert Cuthbert and Shirley Sherman — need a chance to try their hand at this. They certainly can’t do any worse, and may prove to be stars. The other candidate for mayor, Jenelle Osborne, runs a successful business and seems far better-suited for a leadership position than is her opponent.
It’s time for a new political leadership team at City Hall. Replace the good-old boys and drain the swamp.