Robert Rivas: California farmworkers need protection during coronavirus crisis

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House is reportedly working behind the scenes to reduce wages for farmworkers. According to a recent National Public Radio report, the Trump administration claims that cutting wages for farmworkers will help agricultural businesses struggling during the current crisis.

This is exactly the wrong approach. Now is the time to expand protections for vulnerable farmworkers, not dial them back.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed stress on our entire food supply system. Before last month, few of us would have thought of our local grocery store cashiers as frontline workers, essential to our survival. But they are. So are the gig workers delivering Instacart orders and the truck drivers keeping food moving on our empty highways.

At the far end of this supply chain, often unseen but no less important, are the farmworkers. They are our food system’s first responders. When there’s a shortage, our farmworkers step up their labor to meet the demand. I know this first-hand. My grandfather was a farmworker, and I saw how hard he and his friends worked every day.