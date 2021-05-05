Racial equity and diversity are a focus of modern politics. Yet, too often, the second that prioritizing racial representation undermines a political agenda, it becomes irrelevant.
The Santa Barbara County Redistricting Commission is guilty of such behavior. As the Commission deliberates the best way to fill the recent vacancy created by the resignation of James Hudley, commissioners such as Jannet Rios, who originally prioritized racial representation in commissioner selection, have suddenly flipped to prioritizing political affiliation over representation of the diverse racial makeup of Santa Barbara County.
The independent dommission is considering forgoing willing and qualified applicants in District 3 like Lupe Alvarez, who would bring another Latino voice to the redistricting process, in pursuit of a member affiliated with the Democratic Party.
Currently, only two Latino members sit on the commission, and are expected to adequately represent a county which is 46% Latino. When presented the opportunity to advance the voices of Latino community members, specifically those in a city like Guadalupe, this committee is actively choosing not to do so on partisan grounds. This is a blatant example of how race does not matter when it fails to serve partisan ends.
In the hopes of gaining another Democrat member, the commission is tossing around the idea of using current at-large commissioner Benjamin Olmedo of District 3 as Hudley’s replacement, and then choosing an at-large replacement from the entire remaining pool of applicants.
However, the ordinance does not ever state that such an action is acceptable when willing and qualified applicants are available in the district from which Mr. Hudley resigned.
When the original five commissioners were deliberating who would fill the six remaining seats, members of the public implored the representation of Guadalupe, a continually overlooked community. The city has been misplaced in District 3 now for 10 years, and with no representation on the commission, the community holds little influence over where the city will be placed for the next 10 years.
The hypocrisy of the commissioners and their willingness to place partisanship over racial diversity demonstrates that race does not matter when it does not promote partisan ideals.
The actions of the commission are just another example of the highly educated South County residents exerting their influence to diminish the voices of the Brown and blue-collar residents in the North County, where the majority of the Latino community members reside.