Richard Nagler: New leadership needed in 3rd District

For the last 10 years I have been actively involved in reviewing and granting scholarships for high school students in the Santa Ynez Valley. A good education is one of the most vital elements of a thriving community.

We have been fortunate, until recently, that there has been community and county support for superior education.

But in the last three years, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors votes and policies have cut millions in revenue that should have gone to schools in the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas. That number will grow every year until we elect Bruce Porter as our next District 3 supervisor.

In 2017 the 3rd District supervisor chose to negotiate the terms of the Camp 4 agreement in secret, the agreement was adopted by a divided Board of Supervisors, and the results have devastated local schools.

The agreement included $178,000 to be paid to Santa Barbara County for 10 years, in lieu of paying property taxes. Normally, about half of the property tax goes to local schools where the Camp 4 children will attend, so $89,000 should have been designated for Santa Ynez Elementary School and Santa Ynez Valley High School every year. Instead, the agreement called for every penny to be sent to the county General Fund, and nearly none of it will reach local schools.