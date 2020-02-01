Richard Nagler: New leadership needed in 3rd District

For the last 10 years I have been actively involved in reviewing and granting scholarships for high school students in the Santa Ynez Valley. A good education is one of the most vital elements of a thriving community.
We have been fortunate, until recently, that there has been community and county support for superior education.
But in the last three years, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors votes and policies have cut millions in revenue that should have gone to schools in the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas. That number will grow every year until we elect Bruce Porter as our next District 3 supervisor.
In 2017 the 3rd District supervisor chose to negotiate the terms of the Camp 4 agreement in secret, the agreement was adopted by a divided Board of Supervisors, and the results have devastated local schools.
The agreement included $178,000 to be paid to Santa Barbara County for 10 years, in lieu of paying property taxes. Normally, about half of the property tax goes to local schools where the Camp 4 children will attend, so $89,000 should have been designated for Santa Ynez Elementary School and Santa Ynez Valley High School every year. Instead, the agreement called for every penny to be sent to the county General Fund, and nearly none of it will reach local schools.
It gets worse. New construction planned for Camp 4 would normally add additional dollars to local schools through developer’s fees, as 143 new homes will undoubtedly include more students. At current rates, 143 new homes would have added about $1.2 million to local schools. The new homes would ordinarily also generate higher property tax rates as new homes were built on raw land, but there is no provision in the agreement to take that into account.
You have free articles remaining.
At approximately $1 million per home for 143 homes, that’s another $1.43 million every year in lost revenues, not even accounting for allowable increases under Prop. 13. But the majority of the Board of Supervisors chose not to include any of this in their agreement, and none of the money will be used in the classroom.
Elsewhere, county policies on the Santa Ynez Unit in Las Flores Canyon have already resulted in losses of over $2 million to Santa Ynez High School, almost resulting in bankruptcy for the school district on the Gaviota coast, and resulted in increased class size in Buellton schools.
A study done by UCSB calculates losses to Santa Ynez High School of about $494,000 every year, which is the equivalent of six teachers. The UCSB study calculated losses to Goleta schools at $2.2 million per year, and to county Fire of $1.2 million per year. The same policies have nearly bankrupted Vista Del Mar School District on the Gaviota coast, in existence for 93 years. Some Gaviota students are already being bused to school in Buellton.
Interestingly, no supervisor ever bothered to pick up the phone to talk to elected school board members or school district superintendents to discuss the impact of their actions or ways to mitigate them. I guess it wasn’t a good photo op.
I am supporting Bruce Porter for 3rd District county supervisor because he fully understands the issues, supports improved local schools, can dialogue with education leaders and has the financial acumen to solve these financial issues.
Bruce was a member and president of the Santa Ynez High School District and understands the impact of county funding on the futures of our children, the leaders of tomorrow.
As an engineer, he has deep experience with roads, highways, parks and utilities. He has built a business and created jobs for local residents. He has served and supported numerous nonprofits to serve our communities’ most needy families. He is not beholden to any political party or special interest group.
Bruce Porter is the best choice for 3rd District Supervisor.
Richard Nagler lives in Solvang.