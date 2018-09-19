As principals, student safety is constantly in our hearts and on our minds. We do not take lightly the trust parents placed in us to maintain a safe campus and a safe learning environment.
We understand that parents and the community are just as committed and concerned about the safety of our students. Measure E will go a long way to help improve the safety at all of our schools in Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD).
The bond will help support and ensure that our schools are up to date on safety measures that will include security cameras, fencing, parking, blinds, floor tiles and many other needed facility improvements. We fully support voting “yes” on Measure E on Nov. 6, and encourage you to do the same.
Our students sit in classrooms that leak water from the roof and through the walls when it rains. We believe our students should be in an environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate for the 21st century. Eliminating the leaks, and filling the classrooms with modern furniture and technology, will enhance learning in all of our schools across the district.
With approximately 6,000 students in K-8 grades and approximate 2,750 students between both high schools, it is crucial that our facilities needs be addressed right away. Therefore, we strongly advocate for voting “yes” on Measure E for all of our students’ sake.
As educators who have over 50 years of combined experience in the public education system, we know firsthand the importance of providing our students with learning environments that are safe, secure, up to date, and functional. In addition, we know that providing our teachers and support staff with the proper tools will greatly enhance the educational experience of all of LUSD students. Measure E will helps us achieve this goal.
Lompoc has a rich history of supporting all of its schools and its residents have demonstrated compassion when it comes to meeting the need of its students. We have children in the LUSD school system and understand the outstanding education that is provided by LUSD in our community. Our community is richer because our children have been well-prepared to compete and be productive in any environment.
In order to keep up the quality of education we are known for, we must pass Measure E on Nov. 6 for the sake of your children, grandchildren and our students. As passionate leaders of our two outstanding high schools, please join us in voting “yes” for Measure E for students on Nov. 6.