Pam Gates: Join us Saturday for the Women's March and celebrate empowerment

Why do we march? This year we march because “We Refuse To Be Silenced!” We view the march as a way to showcase the diverse voices that make up Santa Maria. We march because it’s a visual representation of our democracy – the right to gather, unite, and advocate for justice. We march for workers’ rights, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice.

We march to find solutions to our city’s challenges and issues – affordable housing, living-wage employment, managed growth, aging population. The list is long but the march is your opportunity to turn your concern into responsible and appropriate action.

Democracy is an activity that we must participate in every day and especially during an election year. We have to keep saying yes, this is good, as well as, no, this is not acceptable to me. And we have to keep talking even when we seem to have no common ground because we do have common ground and we will only find the solutions when we listen as well as talk.

Raise your voice and refuse to be silenced. We invite all women to join us at Minami Park Saturday at 10 a.m. to rally and march at 11 a.m. We also welcome all allies who understand that women’s rights are human rights. It’s only by lifting all members of the community with equal opportunity to succeed that we can make Santa Maria a healthy, equitable, and sustainable community.

Pam Gates is a Team Member for the Women’s March Santa Maria Valley. To participate and/or volunteer, contact us at https://www.womensmarchsmv.com/, or find us on Facebook and Instagram at womensmarchsmv.

