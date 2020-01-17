Pam Gates: Join us Saturday for the Women's March and celebrate empowerment
Pam Gates: Join us Saturday for the Women's March and celebrate empowerment

At a recent meeting the Santa Maria City Council proclaimed Jan. 18 as Women’s March Santa Maria Valley Day. We will once again rally and march at Minami Park as part of a nationwide network of grassroots leaders and activists who are resisting hate, defending our human rights, and rallying to stop the harm to our most marginalized communities. But it will take you joining us to make this a meaningful and significant event.

Why do we keep marching? The mission of the Women’s March is to promote and celebrate the empowerment of all women in the Santa Maria Valley. Marchers will join in solidarity to advocate for the rights of women, people of color, those with disabilities, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ people. One voice may not be heard but when we join our many voices together, we cannot be ignored.

In 2017, millions of women and allies marched in the largest single day demonstration in the history of the United States to send a message that we were united in our fight for equal rights. In 2018, we marched in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara but in 2019, a group of women wondered, why not march here in Santa Maria, the most populous city in Santa Barbara County?

The “Why not?” became “Let’s do it!” Let’s bring the diverse ethnicities, communities, and voices of our city together to create change and inclusion. When women rise, we bring our communities with us.

Why do we march? This year we march because “We Refuse To Be Silenced!” We view the march as a way to showcase the diverse voices that make up Santa Maria. We march because it’s a visual representation of our democracy – the right to gather, unite, and advocate for justice. We march for workers’ rights, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice.

We march to find solutions to our city’s challenges and issues – affordable housing, living-wage employment, managed growth, aging population. The list is long but the march is your opportunity to turn your concern into responsible and appropriate action.

Democracy is an activity that we must participate in every day and especially during an election year. We have to keep saying yes, this is good, as well as, no, this is not acceptable to me. And we have to keep talking even when we seem to have no common ground because we do have common ground and we will only find the solutions when we listen as well as talk.

Raise your voice and refuse to be silenced. We invite all women to join us at Minami Park Saturday at 10 a.m. to rally and march at 11 a.m. We also welcome all allies who understand that women’s rights are human rights. It’s only by lifting all members of the community with equal opportunity to succeed that we can make Santa Maria a healthy, equitable, and sustainable community.

Pam Gates is a Team Member for the Women’s March Santa Maria Valley. To participate and/or volunteer, contact us at https://www.womensmarchsmv.com/, or find us on Facebook and Instagram at womensmarchsmv.

