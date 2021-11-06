Current debates in Congress about FaceBook excesses and dangers raise many questions about free speech and the exploitation of free access to billions of people.
To begin with, despite many self-serving arguments to the contrary, the First Amendment has as many as 10 limitations on free speech. Courts have supported these limitations in every case.
These abuses of free speech, limited elsewhere but not on the internet, include false statements of fact (conspiracy theories), obscenity, fighting words, and many others. Unfortunately, the courts have not imposed limitations on the internet yet, although it is likely such limitations will be forthcoming.
YouTube welcomes the “wolves” of the internet. This group has preyed on millions of people who devour chillingly cruel and outrageous presentations. The “wolves”, meanwhile, have profited to a huge extent from their viewing cohort.
By way of example, there are five such “wolves” who have collected between $1- and over $20 million dollars and count followers in the millions.
Examples of their foul videos include the skinning of a live dog, close-ups of suicide victims accompanied by joking dialogue, anti-Semitic speeches, fantasizing about hurting or killing people, exploitation of young people with sexual visualizations and many others.
In an open society, in your living room or Rotary meeting or similar environments, this behavior would be condemned, not permitted and profiting by it would be considered disgusting.
Such dark personalities are often rewarded by the culture we live in. They may see those who criticize them as aggressive or jealous and believe nice people around them are weak or fake. We even see these traits in contemporary politics. We hear that empathy towards asylum seekers or persecuted immigrants is a weakness.
Those who promulgate the horrors on YouTube and who become rich celebrities in that cave, seem to benefit in terms of a halo effect (he’s famous so he must be good, smart, etc.) and such status gains may outweigh the effects of a negative image. Fame and money are irresistible because of the cloak of celebrity, which transforms one from nobody to somebody quickly without actually doing anything unique, special or beneficial to society.
On occasion, this is a very subtle process even where it is open to criticism. The popular Dr. Phil show brings forward tragic and many times brutal personalities that mesmerize viewers who see in themselves the very traits that guests on the show manifest, thus justifying their own behavior.
The “wolves” exhibit extreme egocentrism and grandiosity, hallmarks of psychopathic personalities. The inability to forsee the long-term consequences of actions, even if they are ruinous to reputation, are hallmarks of this type of personality.
Such people seem fearless and immune to stress, which is a haven for antisocial behavior. Again, modern politics is alive with these characteristics.
We live in a violent society, one in which civil discourse is a zero-based and withering thing. It is also becoming more and more violent, as statistics over the last 20 years indicate. It certainly doesn’t help that there is virtually nothing on popular television or any of the various streaming platforms that is without killing, maiming, guns and all manner of physical and psychological violence. This amounts to a glorification of the worst in the human psyche.
Let’s return to Facebook where an unfettered multi-billionaire defends the very elements of “free speech” that are prohibited just a sliver of law away. In the guise of “connecting” people in a constructive way and profiting by offering ads to advertisers who seek exposure to the billions of Facebook users, here again we find a “wolf”.
There are many other platforms, unfettered by law, where the “wolves” prosper … there is money in it all.