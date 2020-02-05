Noah Smith: Coronavirus isn't bringing jobs back to America

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had a spectacularly insensitive reaction to China's coronavirus epidemic during a recent interview:

I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to U.S. Probably some to Mexico as well ... the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain.

This is a heartless thing to say at a time when thousands of Chinese people have been infected, and millions more are huddling indoors as disease spreads. But it's also probably wrong on the merits. Coronavirus is unlikely to be a boon for U.S. employment.

It is true that the epidemic may cause multinational companies to rethink their reliance on China. The country is so huge that despite the need to diversify, companies can't help but turn to it as a source for components and manufactured goods. The U.S., Japan and South Korea are especially dependent on China in this regard: