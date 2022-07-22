Thomas Elias

The California Public Utilities Commission says it wants to help the little folks as it gets set to issue new rules governing the price of rooftop solar energy throughout the state.

But long history says that when the PUC claims it is helping renters and other small utility customers, one Latin language term applies: Caveat emptor, Let the buyer beware.”

That’s because for more than half a century, every major decision from this scandal-prone agency has favored large monopolistic utility companies over their customers.

