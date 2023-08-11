Thomas Elias

If there’s one tax break California lawmakers have granted that really works, it’s probably the film tax credit that was extended another five years the other day with a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While a lot of the talk about a massive population exodus from this state is exaggerated hyperbole (California having lost less than 2 percent of its populace to out-migration over the last decade), there was nothing fictional about what happened in entertainment, the state’s third largest industry – even before today’s work stoppage.

Television production was migrating en masse to newly built studios in Canadian cities like Vancouver and Toronto. Movies were increasingly filmed in Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and New York. This happened not because of greater resources, but because of tax subsidies granted by those states and some Canadian provinces.

