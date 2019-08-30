* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike Petters is president and CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries, America's largest military shipbuilding company. He holds a Bachelor of Physics degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary. Readers may write to him at HHI, 4101 Washington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607