Michael R. Bloomberg: The economic response we need to the coronavirus

One of the best ways to restore faith in the economy when the public-health emergency abates would be to ensure that it coincides with the largest public investment in infrastructure in generations. I know from my time as mayor of New York that public investment in infrastructure is a highly effective way to increase private-sector investment and business activity - and inspire confidence in the future.

At the same time, an infrastructure bill is a chance to build the clean energy economy our country needs - and to create the jobs necessary to do it. The bill should include major new investments in wind and solar power, a national transmission grid, energy efficiency for buildings, and the electric-vehicle manufacturing industry, which will benefit U.S. automakers. Those investments will create millions of new jobs, including for many Americans who lose work in the oil, gas and coal industries.

If Congress passes a major infrastructure and clean-energy bill before the April recess, shovels can start hitting the ground when workers, businesses and investors are looking for signs of hope, indications of growth, and reasons to believe that the worst has passed. And while it can take years to complete a project, the act of investment - and putting people to work - sends exactly the kind of signal to the marketplace that our country will need.