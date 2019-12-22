Michael Byers: How Elon Musk can help save astronomy

Elon Musk will soon offer broadband connectivity to the entire world, delivered through a mega-constellation of 12,000 satellites. Named Starlink and launched by Musk's privately owned company SpaceX, the system will benefit remote communities and developing countries. But it will also be enormously detrimental to astronomy, which depends on dark and radio-quiet skies.

The night sky has always been a source of wonder and enlightenment. It has enabled humanity to keep time, find our way across oceans and deserts and test the laws of physics. Astronomers are constantly discovering new worlds, investigating the cosmology of the universe and measuring gravitational waves within space-time itself.

If you look up on a clear night, you will likely see a tiny point of light moving quickly across the sky. Seeing satellites is a regular occurrence. However, you still see more stars than satellites, since more than 9,000 stars can be seen with the naked eye.

Unfortunately, light pollution from cities is already affecting people's experience of the night sky. Many people have never seen the Milky Way, the band of stars, gas and dust that extends across the night sky. What will happen when satellites dominate the sky?