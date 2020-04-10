Micah Weinberg: We can rebuild a better California in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Despite these good efforts, California still has the highest level of real poverty, and there are profound differences in economic outcomes for people across different ethnicities and geographic regions. These inequities have been magnified during the crisis when we are often depending the most on those who have the least financial security. As we move forward with our efforts, we must double down on inclusive planning that provides economic equity for all.

The second deficiency in our state is the siloed structure of our budgeting process, which can stand in the way of developing a cohesive fiscal strategy that is flexible in the times of crisis. The complexity of constitutional spending restrictions and an almost infinite number of special funds means that it is nearly impossible to set priorities and adapt policy to achieve them.

The state is now seeing the prudence of recent reforms such as the creation of the Rainy Day Fund, which California Forward was among the first to propose in 2009 right after we were created by the state’s largest philanthropies in the wake of the last economic crisis.