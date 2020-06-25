Max Nisen: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

The caveat is, the more virus there is circulating in a community, the harder it is to stay ahead of the spread with testing and contact tracing. Targeted suppression efforts take longer to work than broad lockdowns do. To avoid the need for new stay-at-home orders, in other words, states need a greater sense of urgency about taking more targeted steps.

Of course, most states, including those seeing rising case counts, recommend social distancing and maintain some capacity limits on retail businesses. But widespread reports of careless behavior and renewed case growth suggest that either the rules are too lax or people just aren't following them. Clearly, it's not enough to merely ask people to protect themselves. It takes effort and consistent communication to shift behavior enough to change transmission dynamics.

This is particularly true when it comes to masks, which have become politicized in the U.S. Covering your face before entering a grocery store is properly viewed as an easy way to protect yourself and others. Unfortunately, neglecting this basic human courtesy has become a form of protest against government overreach.