Matthew Griffin: Pick Bruce Porter for a more resilient Isla Vista

Super Tuesday is upon us and I find it urgent and critical for the future of our beloved community of Isla Vista to express my support for Bruce Porter, an independent candidate for Santa Barbara’s 3rd District County Supervisor seat.

My name is Matt Griffin, I am a fourth-year UCSB student, and I have dedicated my time at UCSB to making Isla Vista a safer, more sustainable, and better place. I am a board member of the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District and earned support from community leaders, the Daily Nexus editorial board, and president of the Isla Vista Community Services District during my election to be the Isla Vista representative for UCSB’s student government.

Now, I’m asking you to consider supporting Bruce in his bid to bring tangible change to Isla Vista.

The current 3rd District supervisor took office my freshman year by promising UCSB students a better Isla Vista. While four years was long enough for me (and many of my classmates) to earn a college degree, it wasn’t enough to see change. In many ways, our community is worse off than it was during my freshman year. Students and families often do not feel safe in their own community. Housing costs have risen and availability hasn’t improved. Multiple bluffs have collapsed, dozens of people have overdosed, and thousands of us remain food insecure.

