Matthew A. Baum: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

Hence, Trump's rally has come mostly from Democrats (plus-6 points) and independents (plus-8 points), compared with a 1-point increase from Republicans, who already approved of his performance.

Still, considering the extraordinary magnitude of the current crisis, the very modest size of Trump's approval rally is striking. The COVID-19 rally pales in comparison not only to Bush's post-9/11 rally, but also to those following the start of the 1991 Persian Gulf War (plus-24 percentage points) and 2003 (plus-13 points) Iraq war, the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden (plus-9 points) and even the U.S. invasion of Panama in 1989 (plus-9 points).

Of course, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Trump consistently ranked among the least popular modern presidents, primarily because of extremely low approval among Democrats and independents. No prior president has had a larger approval gap between Democrats and Republicans; in February, the gap was 87 points.

That relatively few Democrats and independents have shifted over to support the president in this pandemic speaks to the extraordinarily polarized times.

Improvements in public approval ratings are notoriously ephemeral - usually lasting only a month or so. The COVID-19 rally seems unlikely to last long enough to help Trump's reelection effort.

Indeed, as the campaign season approaches, the bipartisan support he has thus far received will almost certainly diminish. It's impossible to predict how the current crisis will unfold. But unless the pandemic and all its attendant consequences are successfully resolved, the most likely scenario is that Trump has now reached his approval ceiling. If so, it may be downhill from there.

Matthew A. Baum is a professor of public policy at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0