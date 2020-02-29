Mary Lou Parks: Celebrating Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and Alpha Literary and Improvement Club in Lompoc will be celebrating their story at a monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, March 18.

Alpha Club has been around for 122 years in Lompoc. The club started in 1898 as the Harmony Club. Our club house is at 704 E. Ocean Ave. It was built by the club and opened for business in 1933. We had a mural that tells our story, painted on the west side of the house in 2007.

This year is very special. Women will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment that gave us the right to vote.

Alpha Club had a special connection to the Women’s Suffrage movement. As a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Alpha, like most women’s clubs, started after the Civil War and was interested in getting the vote in order to have more influence in a changing world.

Before women got the vote we were denied some of the basic rights enjoyed by males. For example, married women couldn’t own property and had no legal claim to any money they might earn, and no female had the right to vote. Women were expected to focus on housework and motherhood, not politics.

