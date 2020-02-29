Mary Lou Parks: Celebrating Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and Alpha Literary and Improvement Club in Lompoc will be celebrating their story at a monthly luncheon meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
Alpha Club has been around for 122 years in Lompoc. The club started in 1898 as the Harmony Club. Our club house is at 704 E. Ocean Ave. It was built by the club and opened for business in 1933. We had a mural that tells our story, painted on the west side of the house in 2007.
This year is very special. Women will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment that gave us the right to vote.
Alpha Club had a special connection to the Women’s Suffrage movement. As a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Alpha, like most women’s clubs, started after the Civil War and was interested in getting the vote in order to have more influence in a changing world.
Before women got the vote we were denied some of the basic rights enjoyed by males. For example, married women couldn’t own property and had no legal claim to any money they might earn, and no female had the right to vote. Women were expected to focus on housework and motherhood, not politics.
General Federation Women’s Club members were interested in improving themselves so they would better understand how our country worked as compared to other countries, and how our politics worked because they wanted to vote as informed citizens.
Members decided to join the California State Federation, after its organization in 1900, and are charter members. They changed their name to Alpha Literary Club. In 1904 the club joined the General Federation and changed their club name yet again to Alpha Literary and Improvement Club.
At first the founding club members met in each other’s homes and later the Odd Fellows Hall. One job the club took on in 1900 was to establish a library for the club in a small rented building, which was for members only. They built up a large supply of books over the years. By 1907 Alpha opened its small library to the public, and in 1911, after acquiring a piece of property on the corner of H and Cypress and a Carnegie Grant, they were responsible for building the first public library in Lompoc and supplying all the books. Four years later when it was ready, Alpha held its meetings in the basement of the Library.
Alpha Club has always worked hard raising money for our city’s nonprofit programs. Alpha put on a flower show for 91 years as part of the Flower Festival. Currently, we hold a fashion show every November, and a lovely Garden Tour & Tea every May.
If you are interested in joining Alpha Club and keeping this historical, enjoyable group going into the future, please call our membership chairperson, Evelyn Baxter at 805-733-4051.
If you are interested in learning more about Lompoc women’s history read “Her Story,” available at the library or on Amazon, written by Mary Lou Parks, a member of Alpha Club.
Mary Lou Parks is a Lompoc resident.