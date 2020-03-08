Mark James Miller: Working to save special languages

“Food was scarce in Oaxoca,” recalls student Corina Olivera, whose family speaks Mixteco. “Meat was a luxury.”

Like so many others, Corina’s family came to the Central Coast seeking a better life. Her mother and father both spent years working in the fields. Indeed, many of those migrants coming here who speak only the indigenous languages are steered into doing the most labor-intensive and least-desirable jobs in the fields, such as picking raisin grapes and strawberries.

Mesoamerica is one of three places on Earth where writing developed independently. The others are China and Mesopotamia. While other indigenous people created a writing system, the most sophisticated was that of the Mayans. In hundreds of codices — folded books — Mayan scribes dutifully recorded their history, their knowledge and beliefs.

But to some Spanish priests who came to Mexico in the wake of the conquistadors, these codices were sacrilegious. Father Diego de Landa, arriving in 1549, was determined to destroy every last vestige of Mayan literature. Asserting that the Mayan books consisted of “superstition and lies of the devil, we burned them all.” Hundreds of irreplaceable Mayan codices were turned to ashes at his behest. Only three are believed to have escaped the flames.