Mark James Miller: Students have diverse opinions on the 2020 election

“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” - Susan B. Anthony
We haven’t seen an election like this since 1968, when Richard Nixon edged out Hubert Humphrey, George Wallace won five states, and Black Panther Eldridge Cleaver ran on the Peace and Freedom Party ticket.
This year more people voted than ever — 153.6 million as of this writing — and nearly 2/3 of all eligible voters participated. Both candidates have received a record-setting number of votes: Biden is nearing 80 million, with Trump getting close to 74 million.
Hancock College students realize this was no ordinary election, and their comments reflect the wide diversity of opinions on what this election meant — not only for the country but for them personally.
“I will remember it forever,” one wrote. “It was the most important in my generation,” said another.
For some, the election symbolizes a new era.
“It gives me hope that we might even have a female president soon, since we will now have the first female person of color as our vice president,” a student said. “I look forward to this being a new beginning for us all.”
Others have taken note of the divisions of the Trump era.
“This election has been very important to my family as some of us are Trump supporters and others are wanting change. … We hold some good debates at the table.” Another said, “I had a discussion with a friend and we are no longer friends because of Donald Trump.” “The last four years have been dreadful,” was the comment from another. “President-elect Joe Biden will bring America together.”
While the majority of students supported Biden, some were definitely in Trump’s corner. “I cannot believe that a lot of people could hate a man for words and not actions he has taken. … He (Trump) has done more for the country than some of the previous presidents…” “I believe there was a lot of fraud that took place.” “President Trump may be a little arrogant in his speech, but he is a man of God and stands for what America has always stood for.” Others reflected the backlash against Black Lives Matter: “One reason I did not vote for Biden is because he is for BLM.”
Some preferred neither side. “I did not feel that either candidates were good,” wrote one. “If I had a choice, I would choose an Independent as both parties are failed parties. The DNC is corrupt.”
A minority were apathetic, not feeling strongly either way. “I am not one to talk about political aspects,” writes one. “To be honest I have never really been into politics.”
“I am unable to tell if I wanted Biden to win because I like him, or if I just dislike Trump so much that I would have accepted anybody.” Others were astounded by what they heard from Trump’s supporters: “He was in favor of deporting immigrants because he believed that would fix the economy and they deserved to be put in holding camps ‘for breaking the law.’”
Others reflected middle class angst: “As a middle-class family it has always felt as if we are overlooked, there is never any financial help. …Our taxes go to government assistance programs, so someone who is lower class is really living a better life financially.”
“The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter,” said Dwight Eisenhower. While students have their own unique issues, their feelings reflect the wide diversity of opinions that exist in our country. As political scientist Larry J. Sabato put it, “Every election is determined by the people who show up.”
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!