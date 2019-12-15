“This has been a long time coming,” said Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary Executive Director Diane Dieterich of her organization’s new home in Santa Ynez.
Formerly located in San Luis Obispo, Greener Pastures was able to move to this beautiful five-acre spread last May, where rescued farm animals have shelter, plenty of room to rove around, and all the love Diane and everyone else connected with Greener Pastures has to give. The new location also includes pastures, an apple orchard and 50,000 bees in a hive that produces 75-80 pounds of honey each time it is harvested.
Diane spent 27 years as a massage therapist, and now is involved in a different type of therapy — caring for abandoned, neglected and abused farm animals.
At Greener Pastures they have an opportunity to heal emotionally and physically, receive medical treatment, and to show the love they all have inside. On a recent visit to Greener Pastures on a rainy Saturday afternoon, Diane and her partner Joe Kennedy showed us around and introduced us to the animals. A sampling:
We met Dinky, a pot-bellied pig, who arrived blind, overweight, badly sunburned and on the verge of being euthanized. Improving every day, as soon as she is well enough she will be taken to UC Davis for surgery to restore her eyesight.
Then there was Starlit, a mini-pony, and her colt, Wildfire. Starlit was rescued from a “kill pen” in Oklahoma. A kill pen is where animals are sent to live in horrific conditions while they await transport to a slaughterhouse. Badly traumatized, Starlit at first would let no one near her, but responding to the love at Greener Pastures, she is now approachable.
We also met Hazel and Izzy, two mini-donkeys, Gracie the white rabbit, Nubian goats Lennon and Taylor — named for John and James — P. Diller the rooster, and Emmett, the 200-pound mountain goat with one big curling horn and another that had to be shortened for medical reasons.
“Most of our animals,” Diane said, “come from kill pens and slaughterhouses, and are terribly traumatized when they arrive. Seeing them get better and eventually flourish is so rewarding. It requires infinite patience, and it has to be on their time. When they are ready, they let us know.”
Or, as Austrian philosopher Martin Buber said, “An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language.”
Diane was moved to begin caring for farm animals when she discovered “there was nothing for them.” Her resolve to help was increased when she realized they are just as affectionate and have just as much love to give as domestic animals.
Caring for the animals is a round-the-clock job. They are fed three times a day. Stalls have to be cleaned out. Fences have to be repaired. Joe, a retired accountant, now functions as the Pasture’s handyman, working out of a shop set up in the barn. For this reason, Greener Pastures always welcomes volunteers.
Greener Pastures is a nonprofit relying on donations to cover the costs of caring for the animals. But there are other ways to help. You can donate an item from the wish list, available on their website. You can also order pet toys. Switching to a vegan lifestyle will save the lives of 1,500-3,000 animals, the number of animals the average person consumes in a lifetime.
Greener Pastures is at 4910 Baseline Avenue, Santa Ynez. You can find their website at www.greenerpasturessancturary.org. You can also call 805-543-3786 for more information.