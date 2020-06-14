Mark James Miller: Nipomo’s famous migrant mother

The photo Lange took of Florence and two of her children came to epitomize the Great Depression. As she looks past the camera, her two ragged children clinging to her, she holds one hand to her cheek as if in dismay. As she contemplates a future that appears to offer nothing but more suffering, Florence symbolizes humanity itself.

“Migrant Mother” made Dorothea Lange famous, and she went on to a distinguished career as a documentary photographer. In 1941 she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. With the onset of World War II she recorded the internment of the Japanese-Americans so effectively that many of her photographs were banned until the war ended. She taught at the California School of Fine Arts, and the Museum of Modern Art in New York has done a retrospective of her work. In 2003 she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

No such awards awaited Florence Owens. She and her family continued to struggle. Her children later recalled, “She didn’t eat sometimes, but she made sure us children ate.”