Mark James Miller: Hancock teachers and the ‘new normal’

While there is near-unanimity about preferring the traditional classroom, many teachers report they are learning to live with using either Zoom or Cranium Café.

“To be quite honest,” said history teacher John Ashbaugh, “I’m grateful for the work and I enjoy my teaching more than ever.”

“I am adapting well,” said Earl Murray. “I use the same student-centered teaching style.”

“I will be more creative as I plan to teach online,” said Maria Mandziara.

Henry Leon thinks it important to acknowledge the help teachers have received from Hancock’s support staff:

“My department has gone all out in trying to help everyone overcome our fears and lack of knowledge with online teaching. We owe a big thank you to them.”

Hancock’s classes will remain online through the rest of the spring semester and through the summer session.

“I think we may see people going forward with staying online after the pandemic is over,” said Dan Turner. Since the coronavirus is so unpredictable, and there are fears of a second wave coming in the fall, online teaching skills and other ways of adapting to this challenging situation may be of use in the very near future.

Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com