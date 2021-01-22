“A hairdresser is an artist whose work is always on display.” Anonymous.
“We have a saying,” says Patti Christian, owner of Salon 132 in Arroyo Grande. “We’re there with our clients for the first baby, for the baby’s first haircut, and when the baby graduates from high school. We develop a long and wonderful relationship with our clients.”
Hair stylists have been subjected to a dizzying merry-go-round of being laid off, called back to work, and then laid off again as the pandemic rages on. When several local stylists agreed to talk with me about what they are going through, two aspects that stood out were how much they love their work and the deep bonds they forge with their clients over the years.
“I love my clients.” “My work is my joy and passion.” “I miss my clients,” were some of the comments repeated over and over.
But the pandemic and the hardships it brought with it have caused many stylists to retire or go into another line of work. “The girls are what make the shop run,” says Patti Christian of Salon 132. She has been in the business 48 years and “has never seen anything like this before.” Four of her “girls” are retiring, and while she is saddened by the loss, she understands why.
Patti is determined to keep her shop open, however, as well as keep it safe and clean by following the state guidelines.
Barbara, (not her real name), has been styling hair for 39 years and decided to retire after the most recent shutdown in December. “I wasn’t planning to retire yet,” she says. “But after the third shutdown I just could not deal with it anymore.”
But she refuses to give in to despair. “We’ll be feeling the effects of COVID for years to come,” she predicts, “but it has also changed the way I see things. I appreciate the smaller things we take for granted.”
This sentiment is echoed by Nancy, a single mom. She appreciates being able to spend more time with her teenage daughter. “A gift of time,” she says. But like her counterparts, she misses her clients. Nor does she have any plans to retire. “I love the work,” she says.
Even before the most recent lockdown, she was concerned about the changes wrought by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. “There’s no time for talking or friendly chit-chat. You cut their hair and then they have to leave while you clean up after them and get ready for the next one. Clients have to wait outside in their cars until their appointment.”
The plight of the stylists has been made worse by the difficulties they have faced in getting unemployment. “I had to wait 10 weeks,” says Heather, “but once it arrived it was a lifesaver.” She knows of two salons that have gone out of business and thinks that if the stylists had been able to get their unemployment sooner this might have been avoided. “With their unemployment they could have paid their space rent” enabling the owner to pay the shop’s rent.
Before the pandemic, 2.3 million people were employed in the salon industry. It generated $37 billion in wages and paid $3.7 billion in taxes. There were 1.2 million shops, the majority of them locally owned, and of these, 60% were owned by women.
Patti remains hopeful about the future of her industry. “I would like to see all the stylists get vaccinated and get back to work. That’s all we want," she said.