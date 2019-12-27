Mark James Miller: Difference between success and failure

Another semester just ended, and while each is unique in its own way, one feature of this latest one is the unusual number of students who failed my English 101 class. Hopefully this is an anomaly and not a portent of the future.
But with nearly all remedial English classes abolished by state mandate, some students are coming into a difficult course such as English 101 woefully unprepared for what is going to be required of them.
Admittedly, English 101 is a challenging course. Students are expected to spend three hours a week in the classroom as well as another two hours online, answering questions about the week’s reading assignments on a virtual discussion board. They must write five essays, do one research paper, and one oral presentation. They have to read one play such as “Becket,” or “The Honor of God,” by Jean Anouilh, and one novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” by Ernest Hemingway. There are also numerous essays to be read and discussed.
The expectations may be high but they are not impossible, as shown by the fact that many more pass than don’t pass. Still, the question remains, why do so many students struggle with English 101? There are as many answers as there are students, but one common thread is motivation, which also comes in many forms.
One tried-and-true way of motivating students to give their best is impressing on them the importance of good writing skills, not only in their college careers but when they enter the workforce as well.
Good writing skills are a career-booster in virtually any profession you choose. Nurses must write reports on patients’ charts that doctors will read and use for medical evaluations. Law enforcement professionals must write crime scene reports. Lawyers write briefs. Corporations publish annual reports. Start-ups write business plans.
So essential has workplace writing become that the Purdue University Online Writing Lab (Purdue OWL), one of the best-known sites of its kind, has an entire section devoted to workplace writing. It covers subjects such as “Effective Workplace Writing,” “Audience Analysis,” “Cover Letters” and “Sales Letters.”
Another important site, Small Business Chron, devotes significant space to the necessity of good writing skills in the modern workplace. A recent study showed that a large percent of employers are seeking candidates with strong written communication skills, and 75 percent would like to see more emphasis put on writing skills in higher education.
Another way of motivating students to do their best in a writing class is to give them something to write about that they are interested in. I am careful to point out that they will not always have that luxury. Ask students to write about a subject they are only mildly excited about, such as Hamlet’s obsession with his mother, or if King Henry II was responsible for Becket’s murder when he said, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?”
Many students will not respond with a great deal of enthusiasm, but ask them to write about their favorite sports figure or to describe their favorite past time, and the quality of the writing improves by quantum leaps.
“Wild is the only way to describe top-fuel and funny-car racing action,” a student wrote in a comparison and contrast paper, his passion for the sport evident in every word. “Either way, what a ride!”
Motivation can make the difference between success and failure. The trick is discovering what will best motivate someone.
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there,” said Theodore Roosevelt. That belief alone will take a student a long way.
Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.