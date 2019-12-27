Mark James Miller: Difference between success and failure

Another semester just ended, and while each is unique in its own way, one feature of this latest one is the unusual number of students who failed my English 101 class. Hopefully this is an anomaly and not a portent of the future.

But with nearly all remedial English classes abolished by state mandate, some students are coming into a difficult course such as English 101 woefully unprepared for what is going to be required of them.

Admittedly, English 101 is a challenging course. Students are expected to spend three hours a week in the classroom as well as another two hours online, answering questions about the week’s reading assignments on a virtual discussion board. They must write five essays, do one research paper, and one oral presentation. They have to read one play such as “Becket,” or “The Honor of God,” by Jean Anouilh, and one novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” by Ernest Hemingway. There are also numerous essays to be read and discussed.

The expectations may be high but they are not impossible, as shown by the fact that many more pass than don’t pass. Still, the question remains, why do so many students struggle with English 101? There are as many answers as there are students, but one common thread is motivation, which also comes in many forms.