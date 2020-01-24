Mark James Miller: Cookies key to student evaluations

There is near-universal agreement among higher-education faculty that colleges and universities need to stop relying on student evaluations of instructors as the sole means of determining their value as teachers.
Study after study indicates that too many factors having nothing to do with an instructor’s pedagogical merits play a role in whether the evaluation is favorable or not. The way a teacher dresses, their age, their gender, their physical attractiveness, even the weather the day the evaluation is done have all been shown to influence how students rate their instructors.
In one recent study, a teacher regularly brought chocolate chip cookies to some of her classes. When she was evaluated, she received significantly higher ratings from those to whom she had brought cookies, than to those she had not.
To be sure, student evaluations are important. They provide valuable feedback on how effective an instructor is at communicating and what kind of impact their lessons are having on the students. Praise from students is music to a teacher’s ears.
“Mr. Miller deserves a raise!” a student wrote on one of my evaluations, an admonition the administration appears to have overlooked.
The need for positive student comments is especially acute for the nation’s 700,000 part-time college faculty, for whom a student evaluation often means the difference between continued employment or a trip to the unemployment office. Since in many colleges and universities the administration has turned over the process of ranking the teachers to the students they are instructing, instructors are striving to be popular and bent on winning their students’ approval, rather than teaching them in a way that will instill the most knowledge that will be needed when the students go out into the world and begin their careers.
“Students vote with their feet,” is a phrase I have often heard administrators use. We live in an era in which students are regarded as consumers. Popular teachers whose classes are normally full can expect their employment to continue. Unpopular teachers, who may grade too hard or give out more coursework, may see their prospect for employment shrink.
At Allan Hancock College, in the evaluation process for the part-time faculty student evaluations are only one component. Peers visit the instructor’s classroom and observe them in action. Their syllabi and lesson plans are examined, as are their abilities to do administrative tasks such as getting students’ grades in on time. This process was worked out by representatives of the administration and the Part-Time Faculty Association, and is agreed to be fair and comprehensive.
While the evaluation process at Hancock is working well, our students are going to go on to four-year colleges where the student evaluations may be the thread upon which an instructor’s employment hangs. This, in turn, is going to impact the quality of the education they receive.
That college instructors are pandering to their students is shown by the phenomena of grade inflation, which I have commented on in previous columns. Students are studying less and, paradoxically, getting higher grades than ever before.
“Students give better evaluations to people who grade them more generously,” according to another study on the subject. In one survey, 70 percent of students admitted they rated their instructor by the grade they expected to receive.
It is possible that as the realization of chocolate chip cookies holding the key to a good evaluation spreads, part-time instructors are going to be cooking batch after batch of cookies and bringing them to class for their students, who may in turn have to go on diets.
Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com