Mark James Miller: Cookies key to student evaluations

There is near-universal agreement among higher-education faculty that colleges and universities need to stop relying on student evaluations of instructors as the sole means of determining their value as teachers.

Study after study indicates that too many factors having nothing to do with an instructor’s pedagogical merits play a role in whether the evaluation is favorable or not. The way a teacher dresses, their age, their gender, their physical attractiveness, even the weather the day the evaluation is done have all been shown to influence how students rate their instructors.

In one recent study, a teacher regularly brought chocolate chip cookies to some of her classes. When she was evaluated, she received significantly higher ratings from those to whom she had brought cookies, than to those she had not.

To be sure, student evaluations are important. They provide valuable feedback on how effective an instructor is at communicating and what kind of impact their lessons are having on the students. Praise from students is music to a teacher’s ears.

“Mr. Miller deserves a raise!” a student wrote on one of my evaluations, an admonition the administration appears to have overlooked.

