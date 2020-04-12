Mark James Miller: Cabrillo first European to see Central Coast

We remember him with statues, monuments, schools and highways. He was a soldier, sailor and explorer.
He built his own ships and with them became the first European to set foot in California, and the first to see the Central Coast. When his ships sailed away he remained behind. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo is buried on one of the Channel Islands.
Cabrillo’s life is mysterious and controversial. While he sailed under the Spanish flag, he may have been Portuguese, for the exact place and year of his birth are unknown. He ruthlessly exploited Native Americans, forcing them to work like slaves on his vast encomiendas in Guatemala. He took a Native American woman as a wife, then cast her aside to marry a Spanish noblewoman.
Even the manner of his passing is uncertain. When his small fleet stopped at San Miguel Island, Cabrillo was either injured in a fall or wounded by native Tongva tribesmen. Death followed soon after.
Cabrillo was born around 1500, and as a young man set out for the New World. He served with Panfilo de Narvaez in the conquest of Cuba, then in 1519 he joined Cortes’ expedition to Mexico. He soon became a cavalry officer, leading conquistadors in the conquest of Oaxaca in 1521, and the invasions of Honduras and Guatemala in 1523.
For his services to the Spanish crown, Cabrillo was given huge tracts of land in Guatemala. Fortune continued to smile on him. Gold was discovered on his land in 1529, making him one of the wealthiest men in the New World.
In 1542 the viceroy of New Spain, Antonio de Mendoza, charged Cabrillo to outfit a fleet and lead an expedition up the California coast, to map the land, look for cities and rich countries, and search for what would become known as the Northwest Passage, the fabled Strait of Anian, linking North America with Asia.
On June 27 Cabrillo set sail from the port of La Navidad, near present-day Acapulco. His fleet of three ships — the San Salvador, La Victoria, and San Miguel, all designed by him — arced around the tip of Baja and began their voyage north. Cabrillo noted this first-ever sighting of California on July 2.
Sailing slowly along the coast, “they went about six leagues and discovered a port which they named San Miguel,” on Sept. 27, present-day San Diego. Off the coast of Santa Barbara in October, Cabrillo recorded seeing “a great number of Indians … shouting, dancing … the country appears to be very fine.” A little further north Cabrillo recorded encountering natives from “Xeno” and “Xuco,” whom he said were “very friendly … they wear the skins of many kinds of animals.”
Cabrillo went as far north as Point Reyes before turning around. Bad weather kept him from landing to take on water and food until he reached San Miguel Island, intent on wintering there. It was here Cabrillo met his death, Jan. 3, 1543.
Cabrillo’s memory lives on. In 1992 the Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp with his likeness on it. His statue stands near San Diego Bay. A monument was erected on San Miguel Island.
And the story may not end there. Legend has it that as he was dying Cabrillo cursed San Miguel Island and anyone who tried to settle there. It remains uninhabited to this day. Stranger yet, some claim to have seen a ghostly figure in the armor of a conquistador roaming the island, sword in hand, as if ready to attack anyone who sets foot there and disturb his resting place.
Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!