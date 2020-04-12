Mark James Miller: Cabrillo first European to see Central Coast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We remember him with statues, monuments, schools and highways. He was a soldier, sailor and explorer.

He built his own ships and with them became the first European to set foot in California, and the first to see the Central Coast. When his ships sailed away he remained behind. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo is buried on one of the Channel Islands.

Cabrillo’s life is mysterious and controversial. While he sailed under the Spanish flag, he may have been Portuguese, for the exact place and year of his birth are unknown. He ruthlessly exploited Native Americans, forcing them to work like slaves on his vast encomiendas in Guatemala. He took a Native American woman as a wife, then cast her aside to marry a Spanish noblewoman.

Even the manner of his passing is uncertain. When his small fleet stopped at San Miguel Island, Cabrillo was either injured in a fall or wounded by native Tongva tribesmen. Death followed soon after.

Cabrillo was born around 1500, and as a young man set out for the New World. He served with Panfilo de Narvaez in the conquest of Cuba, then in 1519 he joined Cortes’ expedition to Mexico. He soon became a cavalry officer, leading conquistadors in the conquest of Oaxaca in 1521, and the invasions of Honduras and Guatemala in 1523.