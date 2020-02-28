Mark James Miller: A home is the most basic of needs

What can be done? Among other ideas, Melendrez recommends local ordinances mandating that 15 percent of new housing be affordable to low income families. He gives the example of 300 new units presently under construction near Costco. Such an ordinance would mean 45 of these would be affordable.

A family of four needs an annual income of $90,817 to cover the basics in North County, at a time when the average farmworker has a median annual pay of $26,289, and the average domestic worker earns $29,745.

Making it even harder for renters is what they must go through to be able to rent an apartment. Landlords typically charge application fees and fees for credit checks. The renter must then come up with a deposit and in many cases the first and last months’ rent. Unless they sign a lease, they have no protection against rent increases.

California has passed laws to protect tenants from some common abuses. Nonrefundable security deposits are illegal. A security deposit cannot be more than two months’ rent for an unfurnished apartment, and no more than three months for one that is furnished. Landlords cannot charge more than $35 for a credit check, and no more than $50 for an application fee. Neither fees can be charged if there are no rental units available.