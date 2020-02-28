Mark James Miller: A home is the most basic of needs

Abraham Maslow gave the world his now-famous concept of a “Hierarchy of Human Needs” in his 1954 book, “Motivation and Personality.”
In order for a person to begin rising toward his or her highest level, the more basic needs such as food, clothing and a place to live must be met first. Having a roof over your head is as elemental as a need can be. And yet here in our area more and more of our neighbors are finding this difficult to achieve.
It isn’t news that California is facing a crisis of less-affordable housing. While cities like San Francisco, where average homes cost $1.4 million, Los Angeles, where average rent is $2,546 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, and Santa Barbara, where the median home value is $1 million, are getting the most attention, we have our own housing issues on the Central Coast. In Santa Maria, for example, rent has increased 27 percent over the past five years while wages have risen only 8 percent. The average rent for a two bedroom apartment in Santa Maria is $2,000 per month.
“The result is that more and more Santa Maria families are cost-burdened when it comes to housing,” said Abraham Melendrez, a policy advocate for the Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). Cost-burdened is when a family has to spend more than 30 percent of its income on housing, which leaves less left for food, clothing and medical care.
What can be done? Among other ideas, Melendrez recommends local ordinances mandating that 15 percent of new housing be affordable to low income families. He gives the example of 300 new units presently under construction near Costco. Such an ordinance would mean 45 of these would be affordable.
A family of four needs an annual income of $90,817 to cover the basics in North County, at a time when the average farmworker has a median annual pay of $26,289, and the average domestic worker earns $29,745.
Making it even harder for renters is what they must go through to be able to rent an apartment. Landlords typically charge application fees and fees for credit checks. The renter must then come up with a deposit and in many cases the first and last months’ rent. Unless they sign a lease, they have no protection against rent increases.
California has passed laws to protect tenants from some common abuses. Nonrefundable security deposits are illegal. A security deposit cannot be more than two months’ rent for an unfurnished apartment, and no more than three months for one that is furnished. Landlords cannot charge more than $35 for a credit check, and no more than $50 for an application fee. Neither fees can be charged if there are no rental units available.
To further aid cost-burdened renters, CAUSE advocates a “displace assistance ordinance” that “would create a safety net for families that have been unjustly evicted.” Gentrification, which is often the cause of the kind of displacement that can lead to homelessness, can be offset by the building of more affordable housing.
Along with high rent comes issues of simple livability: 75 percent of those surveyed recently by CAUSE reported significant health and safety issues in their rentals, such as doors that won’t lock, inadequate heating, mold and pests such cockroaches and even rats.
Having a roof over your head is one of the most basic of needs. If people are going to have a chance at rising to their highest level, Maslow’s “self-actualization,” and thus contribute to society, they must have a place to live.
Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.