Marcell Gemme: Thanksgiving gave more than turkey

We're in the full holiday swing, having just observed Thanksgiving across the United States. And while 61% of Americans changed their holiday plans because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, millions did not adhere to the warnings. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.07 million travelers at checkpoints nationwide on Thanksgiving eve, the highest number since March 16.
The above clearly shows that people have grown weary of restrictions and are taking more significant risks collectively. This phenomenon was coined "pandemic fatigue"; however, it should not be labeled so broadly.
Every person's experience is different, and so is their reason for their viewpoint on COVID-19. The younger person with lower risk who must work each day in a high-risk job to pay their bills may be more relaxed about precautions than the retired person that stays at home watching the news and worrying each day.
While this may seem backward, one really must put themselves in the other person's shoes to truly appreciate why they feel that way. But for seniors who are at high risk but are relaxing their precautions, the reasoning may be different. Perhaps they have come to accept death and would instead enjoy their remaining time than remain isolated and unhappy.
One thing has become clear, though. People are spreading more COVID-19. According to the COVID Tracking Project, Thanksgiving Day marked the 24th day in a row that new COVID cases remained above 100,000, bringing the average 7-day case count to more than 163,000. That's up drastically from a 7-day average of just over 69,000 a month ago. And 46 states are now considered hotspots where stay-at-home orders are necessary. To be designated as a hotspot, the positivity rate must exceed 25 cases per 100,000 people.
With Christmas coming, there's a serious concern among many experts that we may experience an explosive infection level in America. We may reach a point of no return, where we can no longer prevent or contain; just hope.
The question remains about whether Americans will collectively wise up or if we'll stay divided until our demise. And what makes it so frightening is that we don't have the control over it than we'd like. We can each take our own risks, but we can't decide for others.
The key lesson from the holiday is intended to be gratitude. We are reminded to give thanks for what we have.
Unfortunately, what we have is even more COVID-19. And, perhaps a lesson that many learned in their teens: we're not invincible.
Maybe it's time we collectively stopped acting like it.
Marcel Gemme has dedicated his life to helping others find help. He focuses his attention on assisting individuals in finding long-term senior care. He does this through his journalism, community outreach, and his website, ECDOL.org. Excellent Care, Decency, and Optimal Living are what he aims to bring to individuals looking for care options for themselves or their aging loved ones.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!