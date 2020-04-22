Marcel Gemme: Harm-reduction vs. rehabilitation, what both aim to solve

It’s no secret that the American addiction crisis is gaining more and more attention. With opioid overdoses sweeping the nation in record numbers, there appears to be a call to arms for all government health agencies.
Though many are alarmed, for those who have been in the trenches, this fight is nothing new. Even though we have seen an increase in deaths from overdose, the statistics show it is far from a spike and more of a steady progression. While it appears that a proverbial fleet is coming to aid the already seasoned “soldiers of substance abuse”, one cannot truly predict what the outcome of this added attention will be.
Furthermore, where the attention is put has huge implications or what changes will come. To get a better understanding of this, let us examine how America currently deals with addiction. There are two methods our society uses on to handle this issue. Though broad, any given practice usually falls within one of the following to schools of thought; harm-reduction or rehabilitation.
• Harm–reduction: This method is gaining popularity and is probably the most controversial. The foundation of this ideology is that preventing the use of drugs is impossible. The thought behind this movement is that if we can’t stop people from using drugs, let’s “reduce” the chances of them “harming” themselves when they do. Needle exchanges, “safe” areas to use drugs, and the use of potent opioid replacement drugs are key components of this effort. The main goal of harm-reduction is to stop the spread of disease, death, and crime associated with substance abuse. Though it may be “effective” it’s hard not to notice that these approaches contain an element of defeat and apathy toward the root problem.
• Rehabilitation: This process aims to get the individual off of all drugs. Though it may implement the first school of thought, mentioned above, to help someone through the preliminary part of the rehabilitation process, it usually preaches abstinence. The focus is more heavily on life skills and handling underlying issues, rather than manipulating brain chemistry. The foundation of this ideology believes that drug use is a symptom of other issues. When these problems are handled it leads the way for an individual to have a drug-free life.
The above-mentioned practices are different, but by looking at their basic ideologies you can see that only of them is actually focused on handling addiction. Focusing more heavily on mitigating the fallout of substance abuse, as opposed to substance abuse itself, has its benefits, but what is doing to solve the problem of addiction?
No one should be opposed to less death and less disease but, the harm-reduction model walks a fine line. It inadvertently states that drug addiction isn’t the problem. The problem is that people who use drugs are dying, spreading disease, and committing crime. As a nation it is important that we focus our efforts on practices that will actually handle addiction. Harm-reduction may be an effective stop-gap solution to the problem, but if these types of practices become standard, the long-term implications may be detrimental.
Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance abuse for over 20 years. He first started as an intake counselor for a drug rehabilitation center in 2000. With drug and alcohol problems constantly on the rise he utilized his website, Addicted.org, and community outreach as a way to spread awareness. His primary focus is threefold: education, prevention and rehabilitation.
