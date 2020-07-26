Lois Pauley: Ensuring your right to vote

One hundred years ago, women of this country who fought for the right to vote finally succeeded with the passage of the 19th amendment. It wasn’t easy and like most social changes it took a lot of time and sacrifice.
On this anniversary we look to the past with gratitude for the courage and strength of all the people involved.
However, in this year of celebration, we find ourselves struggling to maintain the voting rights of many citizens throughout the country.
Recent elections have been marred by such tactics as unwarranted voter purges, restrictive ID and address requirements, and reduction of available polling places.
In one case, the residents of a town of 27,000 people struggled to vote when they were allotted only a single polling place. Moreover, the site was outside the town with no transportation provided.
That’s all before considering the possible vulnerability of electronic voting machines.
One solution to the problem of physical access is voting by mail. Which also faces official resistance in many states.
Voting by mail is even more important this year because of COVID-19. No one should have to risk their health or life to vote! The campaign to suppress it is reprehensible and we need to push back.
The Democratic Party is working hard at every level to see that every vote counts by making information available, by organizing volunteers, and by encouraging everyone to contact elected officials to share their views.
Tell officials that you support mail-in voting and accessible polling places. Join phone banks to contact voters to remind them of their rights. Help spread the message that “vote by mail” is a safe and fair way to vote. For those of you who have safely recovered from COVID-19 with active anti-bodies, volunteer at your local polling place for those who still wish to vote in person.
On the website iwillvote.com, you can register, check the status of an existing registration, or check polling locations. You can also call 1-833-DEM-VOTE (1-833-336-8683). The voter hotline is monitored by DNC members 24 hours a day who are ready to field questions on felon disenfranchisement, voter purging, poll worker misconduct, voter machines, accessibility, and more.
Here in Santa Barbara County, you can contact the county party organization at sbdems.org, the Lompoc Democratic Club at facebook.com/lompocdems, the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley at santamariademocrats.info, or the Santa Maria Valley Young Democrats at facebook.com/smvyoungdems.
To reach the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, go to slocdp.org.
Call for assistance, for information, or to volunteer. The election is just a few months away. Whether you’re a Democrat, a member of another party, or independent, now is the time to step up and help your community. The right to vote is one of our most important responsibilities as Americans! Just like the vote for women’s suffrage, this is a once in a lifetime vote that will determine our country’s future.
One hundred years ago, the women of America secured their right to vote. This year we all have to stand together, men and women alike of all political persuasions, to ensure that everyone’s vote counts!
Lois Pauley is member of the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, a member organization of the Santa Maria Suffrage Centennial Celebration Collaborative. Email her at demsofsmv@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!