Local history preservation creates opportunities for tourism growth | Chamber Commentary

Located on the lush, agricultural stretch of California's Highway 1, the town of Guadalupe harbors a rich history.
Between indigenous pre-history, Spanish Mission culture, mystics and poets in the dunes, a wild western tavern, and an ancient Egyptian movie set buried beneath the sand, Guadalupe offers little pieces of history that engage a broad crowd.
In 1840, 43,682 acres of land were granted to ranchers Diego Olivera and Teodoro Arellanes by the Mexican government shortly after the country gained independence from Spain. The two men named the land Rancho de Guadalupe. In 1870, Theodore and Victor LeRoy, French bankers who had earned a fortune in the Gold Rush, bought the rancho and sold parcels of it to newly immigrated Swiss-Italian and Portuguese farmers.
Guadalupe’s agricultural expansion brought an influx of workers, leading to population growth and the creation of a town. The availability of local resources from agriculture and mining, combined with the availability of transportation, allowed Guadalupe to prosper and develop.
Horticulture has historically dominated Guadalupe, partly due to the area's ability to transport goods and people long distances. The fertile soils, a result of the Santa Maria Valley, allowed farmers to grow various crops beyond the grain commonly grown in the 1800s.
Vegetables such as lettuce, beans, sugar beets, and even flower seeds were exported worldwide. Like many railroad towns of its kind, Guadalupe sprang up overnight and was dubbed “the Garden City.”
During the 1870s, local agricultural production relied on maritime transportation to move goods to distant markets and investors built wharves along California’s coast, including Point Sal, just south of Guadalupe.
Now a state park and beach, Point Sal features over 1.5 miles of ocean frontage and is home to marine mammals, birds, and rare dune-adapted plants such as the Giant Coreopsis.
The area is great for recreational activities such as fishing, beach combing, hiking, nature study, photography, picnicking, and sunbathing - however swimming is not advised due to the strong rip currents.
By the 1880s tourists discovered the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, an 18 mile-long coastal dunes landscape that occupies approximately 20,000 acres of land, paving the way for a boom in business and migration. Thousands of years of mineral movement from the nearby mountains by the Santa Maria River formed the area that is now the dunes complex.
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes are the largest intact coastal dune ecosystem in North America, if not in the world. The dunes are home to more than 120 species of rare plants and animals, such as the Silver Dune Lupine, the threatened Western Snowy Plover, the Dunedelion, and the federally endangered Least Tern.
Mussel Rock, south of Guadalupe and north of Point Sal, contains some of the tallest sand dunes in the world, with the tallest measuring over 500 feet tall.
Thanks to pioneering individuals like Kathleen Goddard Jones, the lovingly-dubbed “Dunes Mother,” a large portion of the dunes is open to public recreation. Various individuals and local, state, and federal agencies have worked together to continue the tradition of dune recreation and usage, while maintaining the protection of the plants and animals endemic to the ecosystem.
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes provide a unique environmental backdrop that has historically been utilized in filmmaking. Because the rolling expanses of sand mimic deserts found in the Middle East and Africa, a number of Hollywood producers have chosen to film movies in the dunes.
Of particular note is Cecil B. DeMille’s silent film The Ten Commandments, a three-act biblical epic that utilized the dunes as a faux-Egyptian background. The filming of The Ten Commandments was a massive undertaking, and the early 1920s saw crew members, set builders, and other workers associated with the movie flood into Guadalupe.
After the biblical sequence was filmed, Cecil B. DeMille and his crew left the grandiose set that they had constructed out in the dunes, where it was gradually covered up by shifting sands.
In 1982, filmmaker and journalist Peter Brosnan heard about the remnants of an Egyptian temple buried in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes and set out to have the site excavated. The recovered sphinx statues, remnants of the set, and items left behind by the cast and crew are preserved and displayed at the Dunes Center in Guadalupe.
Research for this article was done by Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center interns Jess O'Leary and Zoe Levit. The Dunes Center is a local non-profit and museum that embodies the mission of preservation and conservation. The organization offers education programs, museum tours, and hikes along the coast. The center is located in a Craftsman style home that was originally built in 1910 as a “kit” house, bought ready-to-assemble. The Dunes Center is located on Highway 1 and offers exhibits about the dune ecosystem, local history, and contains artifacts from Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (1923), which was filmed in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.