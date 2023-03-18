Local history preservation creates opportunities for tourism growth | Chamber Commentary

Research for this article was done by Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center interns Jess O'Leary and Zoe Levit. The Dunes Center is a local non-profit and museum that embodies the mission of preservation and conservation. The organization offers education programs, museum tours, and hikes along the coast. The center is located in a Craftsman style home that was originally built in 1910 as a “kit” house, bought ready-to-assemble. The Dunes Center is located on Highway 1 and offers exhibits about the dune ecosystem, local history, and contains artifacts from Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (1923), which was filmed in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.