 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chamber Commentary

Local history preservation creates opportunities for tourism growth | Chamber Commentary

Located on the lush, agricultural stretch of California's Highway 1, the town of Guadalupe harbors a rich history.

Between indigenous pre-history, Spanish Mission culture, mystics and poets in the dunes, a wild western tavern, and an ancient Egyptian movie set buried beneath the sand, Guadalupe offers little pieces of history that engage a broad crowd.

In 1840, 43,682 acres of land were granted to ranchers Diego Olivera and Teodoro Arellanes by the Mexican government shortly after the country gained independence from Spain. The two men named the land Rancho de Guadalupe. In 1870, Theodore and Victor LeRoy, French bankers who had earned a fortune in the Gold Rush, bought the rancho and sold parcels of it to newly immigrated Swiss-Italian and Portuguese farmers.

1999.11.093.jpg

Horticulture has historically dominated Guadalupe, partly due to the area's ability to transport goods and people long distances. 
1999.11.085.01.jpg

Like many railroad towns of its kind, Guadalupe sprang up overnight and was dubbed “the Garden City.”
1999.11.159.01.jpg

The fertile soils around Guadalupe, a result of the Santa Maria Valley, allowed farmers to grow various crops beyond the grain commonly grown in the 1800s.

Research for this article was done by Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center interns Jess O'Leary and Zoe Levit. The Dunes Center is a local non-profit and museum that embodies the mission of preservation and conservation. The organization offers education programs, museum tours, and hikes along the coast. The center is located in a Craftsman style home that was originally built in 1910 as a “kit” house, bought ready-to-assemble. The Dunes Center is located on Highway 1 and offers exhibits about the dune ecosystem, local history, and contains artifacts from Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (1923), which was filmed in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts