Lee Rosenberg: The absolute paradox of tragedy

Recently I saw a river of special blue Lupin splattered with yellow and white field flowers cascading down as far as I could see. Powerful oaks silhouetted against the slate-gray sky stood in command of the ridgeline. Carpets of rain slaked grasses emerald green everywhere. There was only the sound of my thoughts to distract me.
I had been forced in upon myself for several weeks. It had been challenging to reorder my life. I surrounded myself with music and worked to keep my body strong. Everything I had postponed became important. As an intuitive ritual, I spoke by telephone to my family each day.
Something was awry, though. The heavy footsteps of a voracious killer could be felt, earthquake-like, rending the silence.
I tried to live without fear. That seemed impossible while blaring voices of the news babbled statistics of death and dying. My mind raced to understand this thing. For years I had felt submerged in an ugly debate over the good and bad of my fellow man. I sensed even those close by carried the pennant of suspicion and hatred.
I could not understand how and why the principles of a finely-structured society were gradually wearing away. Why a government run by organized money felt so distant and without restraint or care. Where had safety and the logic of self-preservation migrated?
Now the throbbing blanket of infection appeared in the vacuum. Not long ago, it seemed far away and unlikely. Something to be ignored and denigrated. Others would deal with it. Life should continue as it was and, with loud encouragement, we were assured that it would.
There were cars crowding the roads, places thick with commerce, children chattering at recesses, money making money, the poor housed themselves under bridges to be glanced at with disapproval and some guilt.
Then that was gone. How could something so silent and remote steal what seemed normal. When did reassurance become brittle like broken glass? Now we were lonely and left only with ourselves in confinement.
And then something happened. A neighbor called and suggested we have a gathering. We only number five people here. The place would be a cul de sac that is accessible to all of us. We were to bring chairs, tables and drinks. I imagined lots of smiles, jokes and stories. The thought of this filled my heart. I can’t wait for it to happen. Somehow, we would suddenly be connected. All of us were enduring the same incarceration, the same fear. We would join and fight together. Loneliness would evaporate. Mutual advice would foment an honest concern about each other.
Then it dawned on me. All of us are vulnerable to random extermination at any moment, in any time. It could come as a virus, an accident by the hand of others or by age.
There can never be safety. That is why we need to love our fellow man and turn away from judgment and moralizing to the joy and gratitude of love. Life is a hospice, not a hospital.
I realized these exterminating events could make our lives meaningless. A great weight was lifted from my shoulders and I understood the only way to fight those events is with decency. Our fellow humans share the same conditions. We have a common purpose.
After contemplating all of that, I felt much stronger. It was the strength to turn away from the lies and misinformation of our leaders. To detach from affiliations that have separated us. To go into action for the preservation of our democracy and institutions. To share with our fellow humans the difficulty of accepting reality, and to work together to sustain the delicate balance of our social structure.
This is a selfish narrative. I hope I have not offended anyone.
Lee Rosenberg is a Santa Ynez Valley resident.
