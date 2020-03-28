Lee Rosenberg: The absolute paradox of tragedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were cars crowding the roads, places thick with commerce, children chattering at recesses, money making money, the poor housed themselves under bridges to be glanced at with disapproval and some guilt.

Then that was gone. How could something so silent and remote steal what seemed normal. When did reassurance become brittle like broken glass? Now we were lonely and left only with ourselves in confinement.

And then something happened. A neighbor called and suggested we have a gathering. We only number five people here. The place would be a cul de sac that is accessible to all of us. We were to bring chairs, tables and drinks. I imagined lots of smiles, jokes and stories. The thought of this filled my heart. I can’t wait for it to happen. Somehow, we would suddenly be connected. All of us were enduring the same incarceration, the same fear. We would join and fight together. Loneliness would evaporate. Mutual advice would foment an honest concern about each other.

Then it dawned on me. All of us are vulnerable to random extermination at any moment, in any time. It could come as a virus, an accident by the hand of others or by age.

There can never be safety. That is why we need to love our fellow man and turn away from judgment and moralizing to the joy and gratitude of love. Life is a hospice, not a hospital.